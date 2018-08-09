Letter: Ethics advisory does not apply to judiciary

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The House of Delegates released a letter Tuesday that was an exhibit in the impeachment proceedings by the Judiciary Committee against the justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Among exhibits reviewed by the committee considering is a letter from the court saying the advisory opinions of the state Ethics Commission don’t apply to the judicial branch. The state Constitution establishes the court’s power to control the administrative business of the judiciary, according to a a letter from Barbara H. Allen, interim administrative director of the Supreme Court, to state Auditor John McCuskey.

