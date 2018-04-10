Lending a hand: Local volunteers working to clean up historic West Virginia cemetery

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Green Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest historical cemeteries in Martinsburg and is the final resting place for many local residents. However, because of it’s location, hardly anyone knows it exists. Driving by on East Burke Street, the path of the roadway is narrow. The grounds cling to the side of a steep hill, where at one time the cemetery was overgrown with trees, brush and debris scattered throughout.

Because of its great size, the cemetery requires a significant amount of upkeep. The layout of the cemetery also makes maintenance a hassle as the majority of the grounds are on a downward slope. One group has decided to take on the daunting task of cleaning up the once forgotten graveyard.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/lending-a-hand-local-volunteers-working-to-clean-up-historic-cemetery/

