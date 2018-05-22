Latest News:
Legislators push for special session on medical marijuana banking

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislators concluded a two-day special session Monday afternoon without addressing legislation to direct the state treasurer to set up a banking system needed to transact payments under the state’s medical marijuana law.

However, legislators were moving to take the rare step to petition themselves into special session.

As of Monday afternoon, Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, revealed a petition with the needed 21 signatures of senators — the three-fifths majority of members required under the state Constitution to mandate the governor to convene a special session.

