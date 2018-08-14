Legislators pass impeachment articles against all West Virginia Supreme Court justices
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At the end of a 13-hour day, the West Virginia House of Delegates had adopted articles of impeachment against the four sitting justices on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
The House adjourned at 11:49 p.m. Monday having considered 14 articles of impeachment and approving 11 of them in a process that could lead to the justices being removed from office and replaced by justices appointed by Gov. Jim Justice for two years until a special election can take place.
The House was set to reconvene at 12:15 a.m. to consider an amendment to House Resolution 202 and to establish a committee to report the House’s actions to the Senate.
