Legislative panels OK bills for Hope Scholarship, patriotic society school presentations

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senate and House education committees approved a Hope Scholarship bill and a patriotic societies bill without debate on Wednesday and sent them on to their respective destinations.

Senate School Choice merged two Hope Scholarship bills into one: SB 598.

Among its provisions: It authorizes microschools and learning pods to issue secondary school diplomas. It provides that the Hope Scholarship appropriation calculation will based on the estimated number of Hope Scholarship applications for the fiscal year rather than the actual number of applications from the prior year.

It makes all K-12 students eligible for Hope, including those in microschools and learning pod. It expands the number of parents on the Hope Scholarship Board from three to five.

