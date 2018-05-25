Legislative leadership wants committee to look into West Virginia Rise delays

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Legislative leaders are asking lawmakers to look into delays in getting aid from the West Virginia Rise program to victims of the 2016 flood..

House Speaker Tim Armstead and Senate President Mitch Carmichael have sent a letter to the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, asking members to hold public meetings outside of previously scheduled legislative interim committee dates to look into management of the Rise program, which has funds available for repair or reconstruction single-family housing and single-family rental properties damaged in the June 2016 flood.

Part of the delay has been attributed to Gov. Jim Justice “pushing the pause button” on the program after finding irregularities in the West Virginia Department of Commerce’s management of the program and $17 million in contracts, according to a report from the West Virginia Press Association.

