Legislative leadership to speak at Issues & Eggs kickoff

Release from the Charleston Area Alliance:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Senate President Mitch Carmichael and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw will provide keynote remarks at the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce Issues & Eggs Legislative Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Charleston Marriott.

More than 400 business and community leaders are scheduled to attend the annual breakfast event that heralds the arrival of the 84th West Virginia Legislature. Issues & Eggs is the Chamber’s 50 plus-year tradition of bringing together the business community and legislators to discuss issues that shape the state’s future.

“We take great pride in welcoming West Virginia legislators from around the state and look forward to insights regarding their goals for the next 60 days,” said Matt Ballard, President and CEO of the Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Issues & Eggs shines a spotlight on policies that will impact businesses and citizens around the Mountain State.”

In addition to remarks by Carmichael and Armstead, the event includes a question and answer session when attendees can ask legislators their thoughts on strategic issues that will be front and center during the legislative session.

Issues & Eggs is presented with title sponsorship from West Virginia American Water and supported by N3, along with AARP West Virginia, Appalachian Power, BB&T, Bowles Rice, Spilman Thomas & Battle, WesBanco, West Virginia State University and ZMM Architects & Engineers.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the breakfast begins at 8 a.m.

The Charleston Regional Chamber of Commerce is an affiliate of the Charleston Area Alliance, the Kanawha Valley’s community and economic development organization working to improve the business climate and address issues affecting Kanawha County’s future through a collective voice of more than 500 member businesses and organizations.