Legislative Democrats’ ‘Keep the Promise’ education listening tours begin in Southern West Virginia
By JORDAN NELSON
The Register-Herald
All throughout the legislative session, teachers asked for a seat at the table with lawmakers to share their ideas and desires for education reform. Now that the session is over, they’ve been given a platform built by Democrats.
Since Gov. Jim Justice’s call for a special session on “education betterment,” the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) organized seven education forums throughout the state to seek input on education issues.
But in addition to the WVDE forums, a group of Democratic senators and delegates are hosting “Keep the Promise” listening tours around the state.
