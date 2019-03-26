Latest News:
Legislative Democrats’ ‘Keep the Promise’ education listening tours begin in Southern West Virginia

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

Esther Morey, the executive director of the Coda Mountain Academy, speaks to the crowd, delegates and senators during a town hall meeting on education at Oak Hill High School in Oak Hill. Seated are Sen Robert Beach, D-Monongalia, Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier and Del. Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

All throughout the legislative session, teachers asked for a seat at the table with lawmakers to share their ideas and desires for education reform. Now that the session is over, they’ve been given a platform built by Democrats.

Since Gov. Jim Justice’s call for a special session on “education betterment,” the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) organized seven education forums throughout the state to seek input on education issues.

But in addition to the WVDE forums, a group of Democratic senators and delegates are hosting “Keep the Promise” listening tours around the state.

