Legislation introduced to expand West Virginia’s Handle with Care program

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W. Va. — A group of U.S. Senators have introduced the Handle with Care Act to recognize and build on the successful program in West Virginia, which aids children impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The Handle with Care program connects children who interact with law enforcement in domestic violence situations, drug raids, overdoses, and more, to school resources that are designed to provide the child with trauma-informed care.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

