By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — The Trump Administration’s project of terminating student visas on specious grounds faced a major setback on Friday after massive legal pushback from international students nationwide.

Among the wave of lawsuits were two by students of West Virginia University and Marshall University. The schools notified Sajawal Ali Sohail and S.V. the federal government had restored their legal statuses.

“This is positive news not just for our two clients in West Virginia, but for international students across the country,” said ACLU-WV, which represents both students. “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, particularly the announcement that ICE will be developing new policies for revoking legal statuses.”

Read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/west_virginia/legal-action-forces-trump-administration-to-back-down-on-w-va-student-deportation/article_a429b7e4-e99f-4285-ba21-ed2dbd2b9542.html