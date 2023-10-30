Leadership West Virginia: Health care under microscope at Greenbrier Resort

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Editor’s Note: This is sixth in a seven-part series of columns about Leadership West Virginia, as well as the successes and challenges of W.Va. and different regions of the state.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The historic Greenbrier Resort is more associated with its owner these days, but the posh hotel’s location has been known for more than 200 years for its therapeutic sulfur water.

It was fitting then for the Greenbrier to play host Thursday and Friday for the seventh Leadership West Virginia session focused on some of the state’s pressing health care issues.

“Health care is incredibly unique because it touches everything,” said Rob Aliff, an attorney for Jackson Kelly and a member of the Leadership West Virginia class of 2006. “None of us get by without having to deal with the health care system at some point, or someone in your family daily, weekly, monthly. That’s why we need to be a little bit more aware of what health care is and what it looks like in the State of West Virginia.”

“As a Leadership West Virginia class and us all being interested in advancing our state economically and keeping our folks here, it is also important to note the economic impact health care has on our state,” said Melanie Dempsey, vice president for financial policy with the West Virginia Hospital Association and a member of this year’s class.

