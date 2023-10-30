Leadership West Virginia experiences WVSOM

By The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – With a goal of increasing awareness and understanding of the facilities, opportunities and medical philosophy at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), Leadership West Virginia brought its 2023 class to the school’s campus Oct. 26 for tours and presentations.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., spoke to the Leadership class prior to members touring the teaching facilities.

“We are a leader in educating physicians for primary care medicine, especially in rural areas,” Nemitz said, noting that WVSOM is the state’s largest medical school, with an annual enrollment of more than 800 students.

Attracting West Virginia’s best pre-med students is a goal for WVSOM, Nemitz said, encouraging the Leadership West Virginia class members to recommend students to the school. The presentation included two videos: one on the values of osteopathic medicine and the other on why and how students should apply to WVSOM.

