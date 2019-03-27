Lawsuit: Former Bishop Michael Bransfield ‘sexual predator’ and ‘binge drinker’

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A civil lawsuit filed in Ohio County Circuit Court alleges Bishop Michael Bransfield to be “a sexual predator” prone to binge drinking liquor, then molesting young men.

The suit filed Friday lists the complainant only as someone with the initials “J.E.,”described as having been a personal altar server and secretary to Bransfield, former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The suit alleges the plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Bransfield in 2014 and was a victim of sexual harassment by him for years prior to that.

J.E. is listed as a current resident of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, but was a resident of St. Clairsville when the alleged incidents took place between 2008 and 2014.

