Lawsuit filed after Marshall graduate student’s visa revoked

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a federal lawsuit Friday on behalf of a Marshall University graduate student whose legal status was revoked one month before he was set to graduate.

The ACLU-WV filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Huntington on behalf of Shival Nilesh Vyas, 28, a citizen of India and a graduate student who is scheduled to receive his master’s degree in computer science next month.

Listed as defendants are Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security; Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

According to the lawsuit, Vyas received an email April 8 notifying him that his nonimmigrant student visa (F-1) valid through July 16, 2028, had been revoked.

