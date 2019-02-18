Lawmakers keeping West Virginia Supreme Court in check

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, under new management, has worked hard to put rules and policies in place to fight the perceptions of corruption that plagued justices over the last year.

But the recent sentencing of former chief justice Allen Loughry on Wednesday to two years in federal prison was a stark reminder that some of the sores from the summer impeachment fight between the court and the Legislature have not completely healed.

Several pieces of legislation are working their way through the legislative process to reform the state’s highest court and restore the balance between the branches of government.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel