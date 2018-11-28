Keyser names park in honor of Tuskegee Airmen veteran Clifton Brooks Sr.

By LIZ BEAVERS

Mineral Daily News Tribune

KEYSER, W.Va. — “Today is a great day for the City of Keyser. It is a day we as a city can give back to a hero.“

With those words, Keyser mayor Damon Tillman opened the short ceremony on a brisk Friday afternoon to rename the city’s South End Park as Brooks Park in honor of 96-year-old Clifton E. Brooks Sr.

Brooks, a veteran of World War II, was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American pilots and other Army Air Corps soldiers who played an integral part in the second World War.

