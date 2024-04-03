By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In images not seen since 2010’s derecho wreaked havoc in southern West Virginia, a storm front caused severe damage from Huntington through Charleston Tuesday.

While much of the central part of West Virginia through the Potomac Highlands were under severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday issued by the Charleston branch of the National Weather Service, parts of Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, and Kanawha counties were under tornado warnings, with emergency alert sirens going off around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in Charleston.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the city and region were slammed with heavy rain and winds between 70 miles per hour and 90 miles per hour. The storm knocked out power to the city; toppled billboards, utility poles, and trees; blew over metal garages, tore off roofs, and sent bricks tumbling off of downtown buildings. There were also reports of fires in the city caused by downed power lines.

According to a press release Tuesday from the City of Charleston, first responders and city public works crews were out assessing the damage and providing assistance to residents.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/04/kanawha-valley-pounded-as-powerful-storms-sweep-through-west-virginia/