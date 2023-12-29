Kanawha County receives $3 million in opioid settlement funds

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission announced Thursday that it has received a check for nearly $3 million from the West Virginia First Qualified Settlement Fund as part of recent opioid settlement litigation.

Over the next decade, the state is set to receive nearly $1 billion in settlements from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. The West Virginia First Foundation was created to oversee distribution of those funds, with a quarter of the settlement money going directly to local governments.

The check was deposited in the Opioid Settlement Fund, as directed by the state auditor, according to a news release from the Kanawha commission.

Additionally, the commission received letter a from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announcing a partnership between his office and the State Auditor’s Office to ensure the opioid settlement funds are used properly.

