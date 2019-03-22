Kanawha County native trying to become the next ‘American Idol’
By BILL LYNCH
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kia Ayers has high hopes about her chances on ABC’s “American Idol,” though she really won’t know for a few weeks whether she’ll be a contestant on the show this season.
Last week, the 21-year-old Kanawha County native made her debut on the television singing competition, appearing before the celebrity judges.
“They didn’t really show my audition,” she said. “But that’s OK.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail