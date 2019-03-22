Latest News:
Kanawha County native trying to become the next ‘American Idol’

By BILL LYNCH

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Kia Ayers from Kanawha County is an “American Idol” hopeful. So far, the singer has auditioned several times and appeared on television, but is waiting to find out her fate on the show.
(Photo courtesy “American Idol”)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kia Ayers has high hopes about her chances on ABC’s “American Idol,” though she really won’t know for a few weeks whether she’ll be a contestant on the show this season.

Last week, the 21-year-old Kanawha County native made her debut on the television singing competition, appearing before the celebrity judges.

“They didn’t really show my audition,” she said. “But that’s OK.”

