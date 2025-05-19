Kanawha Co. Board of Ed to review governor’s vaccine order with legal counsel

By Sierra Marling, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Kanawha County Board of Education agreed to seek legal advice from independent counsel regarding Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s executive order on vaccinations.

The board wants legal guidance on how to respond if a student enrolls in a Kanawha County school without receiving the mandatory vaccinations currently required by state law.

Executive confusion

The discussion was prompted by board member Kate White, who joined the meeting via video conference. White inquired about what action, if any, the board should take following a recent shift in guidance from state Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt.

Earlier this month, Blatt issued a memo instructing county school systems to continue following state law requiring vaccinations — a law that has not been changed by the legislature. However, Blatt later issued a second memo, stating:

“At the Governor’s request, I am rescinding the memo I sent earlier today regarding vaccine exemptions. We are working collaboratively with the Governor’s office to issue clear guidance to counties on how to comply with Executive Order 7-25.”

