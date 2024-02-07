Justice’s Greenbrier Sporting Club property slated for auction amid $300M debt

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbrier Sporting Club property has been slated for auction as a Virginia bank looks to collect on hundreds of millions of dollars of debt Justice and his family have admitted they owe it.

A Gazette-Mail legal advertisement Tuesday listed Greenbrier Sporting Club Development Co. Inc. and Greenbrier Sporting Club Inc. parcels as scheduled for auction at 11 a.m. March 5 at the Greenbrier County Courthouse.

The lengthy legal ad cited a 2015 trust deed from the two companies to trustees of the Virginia bank, Carter Bank & Trust, totaling $250 million.

A Virginia circuit court judge last month denied requests from Justice and his family to set aside documents they’d signed admitting over $300 million in debt to Carter Bank, leaving them on the hook for those liabilities.

Carter Bank has been trying to collect on confessions of judgment signed in April 2023 by Justice, his wife and son for just over $300 million. A confession of judgment is a legal device that allows a creditor to secure a judgment against a debtor, often without a hearing.

