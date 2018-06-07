Latest News:
Justice: West Virginia revenues higher than forecast

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice thinks West Virginia residents may now have a reason to feel happy.

He is basing his assertion on better than forecast state revenue figures for May and the fiscal year 2018, Justice said.

Justice held a Wednesday afternoon press conference to outline the state’s economic picture, which is bolstered by higher than expected oil and gas tax and personal income tax revenues.

