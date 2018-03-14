Justice urges West Virginia PEIA task force to ‘shake up the world’
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kicking off the first meeting of the Task Force on PEIA Stability, Gov. Jim Justice urged the 29-member panel to “shake up the world” and find lasting solutions to control rising costs for the health plan for more than 200,000 West Virginians.
“I’m wanting you to find a solution, and not wanting it to take forever,” Justice said Tuesday in brief introductory comments. “It is massively important to the state. This is a ticket number that’s gigantic, and it’s growing every day.”
Justice issued an executive order Feb. 28, in the midst of the statewide teacher strike, to create the panel in response to teachers’ demands for a “fix, not a freeze” on seemingly yearly PEIA premium increases and benefit cuts.
