Justice, transportation officials unveil West Virginia road websites

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON – State officials hope two new websites help give the public more oversight of road construction projects and a voice in what gets fixed.

Gov. Jim Justice and Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith unveiled the websites during a press conference Monday at the state Capitol. The first website, DriveForwardWV.com, will allow the public to track road construction projects funded by the Roads to Prosperity program.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/07/justice-transportation-officials-unveil-road-websites/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel