Justice: Situation Surrounding Wriston Traffic Stop ‘Doesn’t Look Very Good’

By Derek Redd, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is waiting for an internal investigation to conclude within the Charleston Police Department before he speaks more on a recent traffic stop involving state Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston. Yet he did say he had some concerns about the situation.

“I give people the benefit of the doubt and absolutely want to make sure that we are on solid ground before we start accusing people or saying this or that or everything else,” Justice said during his virtual briefing with state reporters. “But once we get there, my feelings are really simple. I’ll address it. And right now, there’s enough stuff here that doesn’t look very good.”

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, officers pulled over Wriston around 11 p.m. Feb. 20 after a report of erratic driving. Wriston was neither charged nor cited for any traffic offense at the stop, CPD said, but the circumstances around the stop led the department to conduct an internal investigation to see whether department policies were followed appropriately.

The results of that internal investigation had not yet been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wriston has served as the state’s transportation secretary since Justice appointed him to the position in 2021. Justice lauded the work Wriston has done as Secretary of Transportation, but also made his feelings known about the situation.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/02/justice-situation-surrounding-wriston-traffic-stop-doesnt-look-very-good/