Justice selects Armstead, Jenkins for interim spots on WV Supreme Court
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia politicians who were exiting the stage of their legislative offices in 2018 instead will take center stage with interim positions on the West Virginia Supreme Court this fall.
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and former House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead have been appointed to temporarily fill vacancies on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Gov. Jim Justice announced during a news conference in front of about 50 people in his office Saturday morning.
During the conference, Justice called the situation with the state Supreme Court “gravely serious.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/justice-selects-armstead-jenkins-for-interim-spots-on-wv-supreme/article_47c36c10-c0ec-5f4a-8830-43fc40d3a562.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail