Latest News:
By August 27, 2018 Read More →

Justice selects Armstead, Jenkins for interim spots on WV Supreme Court

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Tim Armstead, left, shakes hands with Evan Jenkins in Gov. Jim Justice’s office after both were appointed to fill vacancies on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals until state voters make their picks in November’s general election.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia politicians who were exiting the stage of their legislative offices in 2018 instead will take center stage with interim positions on the West Virginia Supreme Court this fall.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and former House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead have been appointed to temporarily fill vacancies on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, Gov. Jim Justice announced during a news conference in front of about 50 people in his office Saturday morning.

During the conference, Justice called the situation with the state Supreme Court “gravely serious.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/justice-selects-armstead-jenkins-for-interim-spots-on-wv-supreme/article_47c36c10-c0ec-5f4a-8830-43fc40d3a562.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.