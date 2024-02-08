Justice: Multiple West Virginia correctional facilities now have zero staff vacancies

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are now multiple correctional facilities in West Virginia operating with zero staffing vacancies, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Southern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility in Raleigh County, which had a 30% vacancy rate in September, now has a full staff, the governor said.

Other facilities with zero vacancies include: the Anthony Correctional Center, Charleston Correctional Center, Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center, Lakin Correctional Center, Parkersburg Correctional Center and Tiger Morton Juvenile Center.

Justice declared a State of Emergency in the state’s jails and prisons in August 2022 due to critical staffing shortages at multiple facilities. The order allowed members of the West Virginia National Guard to work in roles where they don’t have direct contact with inmates.

