Justice in Morgantown: ‘I think you need to be back in the classrooms tomorrow’
By SEAN McNAMARA
Times West Virginian
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the final stop of a series of town hall meetings Monday that began in Wheeling before going to Martinsburg and, finally, Morgantown, Gov. Jim Justice spoke to teachers and service personnel and heard their concerns Monday at University High School.
Originally scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., Justice’s address began at about 3 p.m., and what started out as a patient crowd soon grew boisterous as the audience, many of whom were on the third day of a statewide walkout, asked questions and expressed their displeasure over the current state of their pay and benefits.
From his stool located at center stage of the UHS auditorium, Justice began by appealing to the crowd, and acknowledging that he knows their concerns and how difficult the spot that they’re in is.
“Whether you buy it or not buy it – and I hate to say that it doesn’t really matter if you buy it or not buy it – but I have been and will remain a champion for education.”
Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/justice-i-think-you-need-to-be-back-in-the/article_957414d2-1b82-11e8-acd9-0b3e525b051f.html
See more from the Times West Virginian