Justice in Morgantown: ‘I think you need to be back in the classrooms tomorrow’

By SEAN McNAMARA

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In the final stop of a series of town hall meetings Monday that began in Wheeling before going to Martinsburg and, finally, Morgantown, Gov. Jim Justice spoke to teachers and service personnel and heard their concerns Monday at University High School.

Originally scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., Justice’s address began at about 3 p.m., and what started out as a patient crowd soon grew boisterous as the audience, many of whom were on the third day of a statewide walkout, asked questions and expressed their displeasure over the current state of their pay and benefits.

From his stool located at center stage of the UHS auditorium, Justice began by appealing to the crowd, and acknowledging that he knows their concerns and how difficult the spot that they’re in is.

“You have a real dilemma,” he said. “You’re thinking, ‘What are we going to do? We think we’ve been unappreciated for a long time. We know we’re underpaid, and we know if we drive across the state line we’ll get a lot more money. And we wish like crazy that PEIA were fixed and stable for the future.’

“Whether you buy it or not buy it – and I hate to say that it doesn’t really matter if you buy it or not buy it – but I have been and will remain a champion for education.”

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/justice-i-think-you-need-to-be-back-in-the/article_957414d2-1b82-11e8-acd9-0b3e525b051f.html

See more from the Times West Virginian