Justice Kennedy retirement has some WV advocate groups concerned
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Groups engaged in LGBTQ rights and abortion policy offered different reactions to the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire at the end of next month.
On Wednesday, news of Kennedy’s pending retirement broke. With his swing-vote role serving as the deciding factor in several landmark Supreme Court decisions on women’s rights to receive abortions (Planned Parenthood v. Casey, 1992) or rights to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015), different state policy groups are watching to see who President Donald Trump nominates with interest.
Wanda Franz, executive director of West Virginians for Life, an anti-abortion group, said her organization doesn’t need an espoused commitment to overturn Roe v. Wade or any other case to win its approval. She said any nominee committed to protecting rights enumerated in the U.S. Constitution and who won’t legislate from the bench will have her support.
