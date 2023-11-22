By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice is keeping open the idea of continuing his basketball coaching if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.

Fielding a question from MetroNews during his Tuesday briefing, he said, “I guess we’ll see, won’t we?”

He said he’ll have to see what the time demands are. “I do have the ability to go and come and go very quickly.”

He said people didn’t think he could manage it while serving as governor, and touted his time in office. “The successes are miles and miles long.” He drives himself back and forth between his Lewisburg home and the Capitol, and doesn’t take vacations.

“I gain an awful lot being with those kids,” he said, and he’s not ready to throw in the towel. “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Justice also fielded a question about state employee pay raises. He’s proposed another 5% raise, mostly to help cover the PEIA rate hikes, and the question was whether he’ll propose more.

Read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2023/11/21/justice-keeps-open-possibility-of-coaching-basketball-as-a-u-s-senator/