Justice gives final State of the State, files for U.S. Senate race

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice laid out his vision for his final year as governor of West Virginia in his annual State of the State address Wednesday, the same day he filed his formal paperwork to become the state’s next U.S. Senator.

Justice entered a packed House of Delegates chamber Wednesday night, joined by First Lady Cathy Justice and his adult children, Jay and Jill, for his eighth and final State of the State speech, wrapping up two terms as West Virginia’s 36th governor.

“This is my last State of the State,” Justice said. “Gosh, it seems like an eternity when it all started. For a lot, it’s gone very fast, and I’m sure for several of you it’s gone really slow. But along the way … I’ve tried to give wisdom.”

Justice, who famously drives himself in his own vehicle from his home in Lewisburg to Charleston and around the state, said he put close to 1 million miles on his vehicles during the last seven years as governor.

“I do it on my dime and I do it proudly, because I think I’m here to serve,” Justice said. “Along the way, maybe I’m different. Maybe I’m a guy who’s not crazy about spending your money. Maybe I’m the guy who’s really not crazy about having a party every other night. Or maybe I’m the guy who’s not crazy about flying in your aircraft.”

