Justice fires Gayle Manchin from West Virginia Department of Education and Arts
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday night that he had fired Education and the Arts Secretary Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after she sent out a news release in which she offered to “resign to remove any political pressure.”
“She was told that we accepted her resignation, she refused, and we terminated her,” Justice said in the 7:51 p.m. news release. The Gazette-Mail received Gayle Manchin’s news release late Monday afternoon.
“We have not made a decision yet on legislation [House Bill 4006] to reorganize the Department of the Education and the Arts,” Justice said of a bill the West Virginia Legislature has passed. The legislation would actually eliminate that department and Manchin’s position, sending the department’s agencies elsewhere in state government.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/justice-fires-gayle-manchin-from-dept-of-education-and-arts/article_7a9aca97-ff9d-5495-95a5-7a89b0bda58d.html
