Justice fires back at West Virginia Democrats’ allegations

By DAWN DAYTON

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice fired back Thursday evening at House and Senate leaders who earlier called for him to “rise up to his responsibilities” or resign, saying, “Shame on the lifetime politicians for their mean-spirited remarks calling for my resignation.”

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, said, “The Governor’s Office has been plagued by dysfunction. The governor has failed to pay his taxes, refused to place his assets into a blind trust and has made several controversial hiring and firing decisions, including the hiring of an EQT board member and media mogul as a part-time minimum wage employee,” he said.

The latter is a reference to former West Virginia Media owner Bray Cary.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/justice-fires-back-at-democrats-allegations/article_f3cc7853-9b7f-57ec-8fa1-d7809abf25d7.html

See more from The Register-Herald