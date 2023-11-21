Justice fights to prevent Parsons pharmacy closing

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

PARSONS, W.Va. — On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice released a letter he is sending to the Walgreens corporation regarding the scheduled closing of the Parsons Walgreen store and pharmacy next month.

Officials said last week that the Walgreens store and pharmacy in Parsons will close its doors for good on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Newly sworn-in Parsons Mayor Bruce Kolsun contacted Justice and other state officials, asking them to help with the situation.

Justice’s letter is addressed to Tracey Brown, executive vice president and president, Walgreens Retail and Chief Customer Office, at the corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

The letter was sent Monday “in an effort to keep the Parsons’ location open,” Justice’s press secretary, C.J. Harvey, said to The Inter-Mountain.

The letter is printed below in its entirety:

