Justice Evan Jenkins: $32,000 Supreme Court couch Is damaged
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia’s infamous $32,000 blue suede couch still sits at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals — and it has a rip in it, according to new Justice Evan Jenkins.
While the sectional serves a monument to what can happen when government officials are permitted to spend taxpayer dollars without oversight, the tear may just come to symbolize what results when public trust is severed.
Jenkins inherited the office of former Justice Alan Loughry, who is now serving 24 months in federal prison on 10 federal charges, including mail fraud and wire fraud.
