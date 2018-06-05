Justice blames Commerce for West Virginia flood funding delay; investigation finds internal, external problems

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two years after floodwaters rushed through West Virginia resulting in 23 deaths and millions of dollars in lost property, the West Virginia National Guard is responding yet again to the tragedy.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer will step in to lead flood recovery efforts after the governor said an investigation uncovered problems in the way that the RISE program was being handled by the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

In February, the Commerce Department received nearly $150 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist in rebuilding efforts in the state. To date, only a little over $1 million has been spent.

