Justice blames Commerce for West Virginia flood funding delay; investigation finds internal, external problems

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

​Major General James Hoyer​, center,​ of the West Virginia National Guard​, talks about issues with West Virginia’s long-term flood relief effort​ during Monday’s press conference ​addressing management and performance of the RISE West Virginia program.​ Gov. Jim Justice, left, puts Hoyer ​in charge of the program moving forward. Senior adviser Bray Cary​, at right, joined Justice and Hoyer​, along with ​Jenny Gannaway of West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, Habibi Mamone of the charitable Neighbors Loving Neighbors, Jimmy Gianato of WV Homeland​ ​Secur​​​ity and Chief of Staff Mike Hall​ Monday at ​the news conference​. ​West Virginia Press Association Photo/Dalton Walker​

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Nearly two years after floodwaters rushed through West Virginia resulting in 23 deaths and millions of dollars in lost property, the West Virginia National Guard is responding yet again to the tragedy.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer will step in to lead flood recovery efforts after the governor said an investigation uncovered problems in the way that the RISE program was being handled by the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

In February, the Commerce Department received nearly $150 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist in rebuilding efforts in the state. To date, only a little over $1 million has been spent.

