Justice at business forum: West Virginia making great gains
By CHARLIE BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — After decades of sliding downward, the state is finally heading in the right direction, according to speakers at the state’s Business & Industry Council (BIC) Policy & Progress forum in Bluefield Tuesday.
Those speakers included Senate President Mitch Carmichael, Speaker of the House Tim Armstead and, in a last-minute addition, Gov. Jim Justice.
“The Governor decided to come and take some credit for this (the state’s progress),” joked emcee Chris Hamilton, chairman of the BIC. “The purpose of these regional meetings and forums is that we want to be able to tell you what’s going on in Charleston.”
Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-w-va-making-great-gains/article_7011784a-8fab-11e8-8c21-23ac92d2868a.html
See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph