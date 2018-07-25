Latest News:
By July 25, 2018 Read More →

Justice at business forum: West Virginia making great gains

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the Policy & Progress meeting at the Bluefield Arts Center Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce.
(Bluefield Telegraph photo by Eric DiNovo)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.  — After decades of sliding downward, the state is finally heading in the right direction, according to speakers at the state’s Business & Industry Council (BIC) Policy & Progress forum in Bluefield Tuesday.

Those speakers included Senate President Mitch Carmichael, Speaker of the House Tim Armstead and, in a last-minute addition, Gov. Jim Justice.

“The Governor decided to come and take some credit for this (the state’s progress),” joked emcee Chris Hamilton, chairman of the BIC. “The purpose of these regional meetings and forums is that we want to be able to tell you what’s going on in Charleston.”

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-w-va-making-great-gains/article_7011784a-8fab-11e8-8c21-23ac92d2868a.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.