Justice at business forum: West Virginia making great gains

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — After decades of sliding downward, the state is finally heading in the right direction, according to speakers at the state’s Business & Industry Council (BIC) Policy & Progress forum in Bluefield Tuesday.

Those speakers included Senate President Mitch Carmichael, Speaker of the House Tim Armstead and, in a last-minute addition, Gov. Jim Justice.

“The Governor decided to come and take some credit for this (the state’s progress),” joked emcee Chris Hamilton, chairman of the BIC. “The purpose of these regional meetings and forums is that we want to be able to tell you what’s going on in Charleston.”

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-w-va-making-great-gains/article_7011784a-8fab-11e8-8c21-23ac92d2868a.html

