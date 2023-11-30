Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway in Bluefield

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The King Coal Highway in Bluefield will open to traffic on Dec. 13, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Justice said he will be in Bluefield on that day at 4 p.m. to cut the ribbon and to open up the new interstate corridor to motorists.

“Wednesday on December 13 we are going to cut the ribbon,” Justice, speaking during his virtual administration briefing, said. “Cut the ribbon on a highway that ties in with a major road project in Bluefield, W.Va.”

Once the roadway is opened to traffic, Justice said Bluefield will no longer have a bridge to nowhere.

“There was a bridge built over there decades ago,” Justice said, referring to the Christine Elmore West Bridge located high above Stoney Ridge. “It was called the bridge to nowhere. Forever. Forever and a day. But on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. in Bluefield we are going to tie in a bridge that is no longer to nowhere on the King Coal Highway.”

