Just over 30% of West Virginia voters participate in primary election

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just over 30% of the state’s registered voters participated in the primary election on Tuesday, according to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

West Virginia has 1,181,437 registered voters, but only 358,173 cast ballots in Tuesday’s contests, for a voter turnout of 30.32%.

Among the voters who participated in the election, 222,334 voted in the Republican GOP primary for president. Former President Donald Trump was the overwhelming favorite, with 88.35% of the vote, or 196,423 votes.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who formally bowed out of the GOP presidential race in March, received 9.45% of the vote, or 21,003 votes.

Rachel Hanna “MoHawk” Smith received 1.03%, or 2,294 votes; Ryan Binkley received 0.66% of the vote, or 1,464 votes, and David Stuckenberg received 0.52% of the vote, or 1,150 votes.

Trump handily won West Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential general elections. In both elections, Trump secured just over 68% of the state’s vote.

Voter participation varied across the state Tuesday — from the upper teens to the mid-40% range.

The lowest was Berkeley County, where just 17.83% of registered voters, or 16,323 residents, participated.

The highest was Grant County, where 43.93% of registered voters, or 3,296 residents, participated.

