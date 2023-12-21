Judges from neighboring counties filling in for Cochrane

By Mary Catherine Brooks, The Register Herald Wyoming County Report

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. — Following Wyoming County Circuit Judge Mike Cochrane’s stroke Saturday, the need for a judge in the courtroom is being evaluated day-by-day.

Cochrane was at home in Pineville at the time of the stroke and was transported to a Charleston hospital. No other details have been released.

“The Supreme Court is aware of the situation,” explained Jason Mullins, Wyoming County Commission president. “Judges are being assigned from other counties when they are needed here.”

“We’re doing what we need to do.

“Mike is just an incredible person, a fine Christian man. He is well thought of at the courthouse and throughout the county.

“We were just devastated by the news — and surprised. We had the courthouse Christmas party Friday and he threw that party. He paid for all the food. That’s just the kind of guy he is. He was at the ballgame that night. Then Saturday morning . . .

