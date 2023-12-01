Judge orders commissioners to meet; Majdi named to fill vacant seat

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — A weeks-long effort by Jefferson County Commissioners Jennifer Krouse and Tricia Jackson to refuse to vote on a replacement for an open seat ended Thursday as the two were ordered by Judge Bridget Cohee to attend a scheduled special meeting and complete all agenda items. The order came as the County Commission was in Cohee’s courtroom following a Writ of Mandamus filed by county resident David Lutman seeking release of a bond that had not been acted upon when the commission failed to meet.

Jackson and Krouse have refused to attend meetings since September, causing lack of a quorum. The two had consistently asked that Commission President Steve Stolipher remove an agenda item to appoint a commissioner to the seat vacated by Clare Ath earlier this year. Jackson had sought legal guidance on how to move forward on an appointment when West Virginia Code does not specifically give directive for a five-member County Commission.

Three candidates for the seat were named by the county’s Republican Executive Committee at a meeting in August. Since that time, court cases have been filed questioning the validity of the name selections which were done by secret ballot.

