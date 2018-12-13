JSW Steel official: 1,000 will work at Mingo Junction Plant

By MARK LAW

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A recently refired steel mill in Mingo Junction will employ 1,000 people as the company that purchased it earlier this years pumps $500 million into the plant, its corporate vice president said Wednesday.

Pete Vojvodich, vice president of human resources and safety for JSW Steel USA, was the guest speaker at the Jefferson County Port Authority’s annual meeting at Froehlich’s Classic Corner. He said the electric arc furnace at the facility is operating and there are plans to resume running the caster. Mingo Junction Fire Chief John Wright said JSW officials requested a fire truck and firefighters be at the plant today when the caster was to be put into operation.

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register