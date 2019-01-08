Latest News:
Journey to Antarctica changes West Virginia man’s perspective

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Wayne Dunn of Parkersburg on the Western Peninsula of Antarctica. The continent is so vast, it remains largely unexplored centuries after its discovery, he said.
(Photo provided by Wayne Dunn)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A Parkersburg man’s perception of Antarctica changed after an expedition to the frozen continent in December.

Wayne Dunn said he connected lots of snow and ice with Antarctica, but after a tour of the Western Peninsula, never imagined there would be so much snow and so much ice on the world’s largest desert.

“It changed my view of Antarctica,” Dunn said.

