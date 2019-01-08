Journey to Antarctica changes West Virginia man’s perspective
By JESS MANCINI
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A Parkersburg man’s perception of Antarctica changed after an expedition to the frozen continent in December.
Wayne Dunn said he connected lots of snow and ice with Antarctica, but after a tour of the Western Peninsula, never imagined there would be so much snow and so much ice on the world’s largest desert.
“It changed my view of Antarctica,” Dunn said.
See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel