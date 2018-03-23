Jim Heady named Charleston Gazette-Mail publisher
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 1971, Jim Heady, a psychology student at Murray State University, enrolled in his first journalism class at the suggestion of a persistent professor.
The move was life-changing, and Thursday, after four decades of work in the newspaper industry, Heady was named publisher of West Virginia’s largest newspaper.
Heady, 64, is vice president of circulation for the Charleston Gazette-Mail. He’ll take over as publisher on April 1.
