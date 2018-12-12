Jill Upson: no plans to step down from minority affairs office

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs Jill Upson said Tuesday she has no plans to step down after a coalition of about 30 members of progressive and racial justice groups held a press conference Tuesday calling for her removal or resignation.

Representatives of the NAACP, Women’s March, Call to Action for Racial Equality Coalition, Race Matters, West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, Black Women Business Owners of West Virginia, WV Poor People’s Campaign and others – many people of color – held signs outside of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, newly occupied by Upson, in the West Virginia Capitol Tuesday.

“We know who should lead,” one of the signs read. “Ask us.”

