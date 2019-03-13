Jerome Gilbert: The future is looking bright at Marshall
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Spring signals the rebirth of nature, and with it comes feelings of optimism, hope and anticipation for many of us. The beginning of the new season is also experienced on campus as faculty, staff and students prepare for midterms, spring break and graduation.
Tied perfectly to spring itself is the recent news that Marshall University will build its long-awaited baseball field. An eight-acre plot of land, known as the Flint property and located along the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street, will be the future site of a 3,500-seat ballpark that will be home to the boys of summer for years to come. We anticipate the new facility will open by March 2021.
The ballpark is not the only construction at Marshall. A quick look at our health sciences campus in the Fairfield neighborhood shows an expanding footprint that includes a new School of Pharmacy building and graduate student housing. Of note, the pharmacy school building at the corner of Charleston Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard will be named for Marshall’s late president, Dr. Stephen J. Kopp. Dr. Kopp’s futuristic vision provided the necessary groundwork for the school. We are pleased to honor him in this way.
