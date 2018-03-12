Jenkins, Blankenship leading in W.Va. GOP Senate race
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Most recent polling in West Virginia shows U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins leading in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, with former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship now in second place and gaining in the race.
The polling lists Jenkins with 29 percent of the prospective Republican vote; Blankenship now close at 27 percent; and Morrisey at 19. Tom Willis and Jack Newbrough are each listed with 4 percent of the vote; and the sixth candidate, Bo Copley, at 2 percent. The survey reports the remaining 13 percent as undecided.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/jenkins-blankenship-leading-in-w-va-gop-senate-race/
