Jefferson County residents send delegation to Denmark, announce anti-Rockwool activities

By DANYEL VanREENEN

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A small group of Jefferson County residents against the under-construction Rockwool manufacturing facility traveled to the Rockwool shareholders meeting in Denmark on Wednesday just one day after the group Resist Rockwool announced an escalation of direct, nonviolent moral directives against the company in the Eastern Panhandle area.

The group released the announcement at the Town Run Tap House and Community Pub in Shepherdstown on Tuesday evening. According to Resist Rockwool spokesman David Levine, the group announced an escalation of anti-Rockwool sentiment and activities in the local area across three fronts.

First, Levine said that Resist Rockwool is launching a boycott of Rockwool products “in every market around the world.” The boycott, Levine said, would target distributors — such as Home Depot — architects who recommend Rockwool products, and other end users to “prevent the purchase of Rockwool products in building trades.”

