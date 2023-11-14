Jefferson Co. prosecutor files petition to remove sitting county commissioners

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Matt Harvey, prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County, has filed a petition with Jefferson County Circuit Court to remove two county commissioners from office for allegedly failing or refusing to perform their official elected duties.

Harvey indicated that his filing is pursuant to West Virginia Code 6-6-7, which allows a prosecuting attorney to take such action.

In the filing, Harvey contends that Commissioners Tricia Jackson and Jennifer Krouse have “willfully failed or refused to perform their official duties as county commissioners” by “willfully refusing their duty to attend commission meetings; willfully refusing to uphold their legal duty to appoint a replacement commissioner; willfully failing and refusing their duty to attend to county business; and, continuing to accept pay, in bad faith, while willfully refusing to attend to their official obligations.”

Krouse and Jackson have not attended a county commission meeting since Aug. 17 and have refused to return to meetings unless an item calling for the replacement of the empty commission seat is removed from the agenda.

