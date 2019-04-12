Jazz hands! High school show choirs asked to enter Songs for West Virginia contest.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
First Lady Cathy Justice announced that the “Songs for West Virginia” contest is open to entries from high school show choirs throughout the Mountain State.
The first lady is asking that all high school show choirs find, sing and record a song about West Virginia and send her office a link to the recording.
Students should email their contest entries as unlisted YouTube video links to first.lady@wv.gov.
Video links must be submitted by April 29. Winners will be announced by May 13. Prizes will be awarded to winning entries. For more information, contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant Katie Speece at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.
